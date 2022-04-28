Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Takes $222,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of AES by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AES by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AES by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in AES by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 66,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AES shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.92%.

About AES (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.