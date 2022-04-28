Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.06

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.06 and traded as low as $5.49. Key Tronic shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 5,255 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Key Tronic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 million, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Key Tronic ( NASDAQ:KTCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $134.46 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Key Tronic during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Key Tronic by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 265,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

