KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in KeyCorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,627,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,545,000 after buying an additional 295,493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,364,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after purchasing an additional 68,120 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 576,948 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.19.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.95. 259,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,701,831. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.