Kidder Stephen W Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 3.2% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $151.72. 3,074,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.