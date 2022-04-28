Kidder Stephen W Has $12.12 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kidder Stephen W decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 3.7% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $301.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,434,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,072. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.74 and its 200 day moving average is $357.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

