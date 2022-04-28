Kidder Stephen W Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kidder Stephen W decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.8% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,445,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 17,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in PayPal by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 238,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,972,000 after buying an additional 21,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.61. 24,559,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,197,607. The stock has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

