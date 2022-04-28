Kidder Stephen W Has $740,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kidder Stephen W lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Tesla were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 413,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $320,428,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 41.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 266 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $881.51. 25,585,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,443,643. The business’s 50 day moving average is $938.02 and its 200-day moving average is $984.78. The company has a market capitalization of $885.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.