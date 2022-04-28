Kidder Stephen W Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,668,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,127. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $278.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.73.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

