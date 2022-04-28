Kidder Stephen W Reduces Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kidder Stephen W lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.4% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.25.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.95. 1,391,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,895. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.51 and its 200-day moving average is $256.55. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

