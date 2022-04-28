Kidder Stephen W Sells 5,565 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kidder Stephen W cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.2% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $159.36. 6,246,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,166,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.88 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.86. The company has a market capitalization of $382.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,956 shares of company stock worth $84,357,391 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

