Kidder Stephen W Sells 898 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kidder Stephen W lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 2.7% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after buying an additional 4,775,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,303,000 after buying an additional 233,810 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after buying an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,339,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,329,000 after buying an additional 844,595 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in Fiserv by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,191,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,315,000 after purchasing an additional 499,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $4.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,784,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,402. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $124.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.04.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

