Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KRP. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $17.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $17.72.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 296.01%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $221,488.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170 over the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,839 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

