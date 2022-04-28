Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.69.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $140.48 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,552,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $123,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

