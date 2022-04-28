Kimco Realty Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIM-PG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Kimco Realty Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIM-PG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
