Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $92.41 and last traded at $92.41. Approximately 9 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.70.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.93.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

About Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.