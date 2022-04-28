Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.
KEX stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.42. The stock had a trading volume of 24,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,380. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.40. Kirby has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $75.08.
In other Kirby news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $368,757.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $39,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,950 shares of company stock worth $3,108,495 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
KEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.
Kirby Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.
