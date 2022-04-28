KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.61. The stock had a trading volume of 391,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,160. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.96.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

