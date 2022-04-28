KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:KIO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,396. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
