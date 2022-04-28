KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE:KIO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,396. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIO. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 50,046 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 807,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 49,435 shares during the last quarter.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.