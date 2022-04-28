KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.22

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KREF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a current ratio of 465.17.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 78.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

