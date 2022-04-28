Klaytn (KLAY) Achieves Market Cap of $2.34 Billion

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Klaytn has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002104 BTC on popular exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $2.34 billion and approximately $79.60 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00042749 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.18 or 0.07346178 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00059185 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,786,100,021 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

