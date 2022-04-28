Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $47.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,619,000 after purchasing an additional 204,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,148,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,659,000 after purchasing an additional 95,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,326,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,733,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,293,000 after purchasing an additional 201,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

