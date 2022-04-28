Knights Group (LON:KGH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $116.50

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116.50 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.50), with a volume of 35113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.50 ($1.55).

Several research analysts have commented on KGH shares. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Knights Group from GBX 410 ($5.23) to GBX 165 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 454.17 ($5.79).

Get Knights Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 247.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 347.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.99 million and a P/E ratio of 32.59.

In other Knights Group news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.78), for a total value of £675,000 ($860,310.99).

About Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.