Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.07

Shares of Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.07 and last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VOPKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Vopak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Vopak to €37.40 ($40.22) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.78.

Koninklijke Vopak ( OTCMKTS:VOPKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Vopak will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.1027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%.

About Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

