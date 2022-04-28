Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.13

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.13 and last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

KOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koppers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $511.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Koppers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Koppers in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Koppers by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Koppers by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

