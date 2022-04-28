Kura Oncology (KURA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kura Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $14.10. 475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,541. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $939.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

