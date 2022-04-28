Kylin Price Tops $0.0441 (KYL)

Kylin (KYL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Kylin coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Kylin has a market cap of $11.93 million and approximately $105,998.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kylin has traded down 29.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00031757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00101183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Kylin

Kylin (CRYPTO:KYL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

