Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $115,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LH opened at $253.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $245.98 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.39.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.62.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

