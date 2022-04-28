Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of LAKE opened at $15.85 on Monday. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a market cap of $135.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 648,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 164,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 212,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 153,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries (Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Industries (LAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.