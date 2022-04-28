Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.220-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.66. 6,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,451. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.85 and a 200 day moving average of $163.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $139.12 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.75.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Landstar System by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.