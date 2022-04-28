Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Get Lantheus alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $64.14.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $115,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $334,166.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,663. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 153.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 42,166 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 299.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $516,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 495,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 452,820 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.