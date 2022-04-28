Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LVS traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 280,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,456,355. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.54.

About Las Vegas Sands (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.