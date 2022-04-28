LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Short Interest Update

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the March 31st total of 323,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 846,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 131,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,307. LATAM Airlines Group has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $3.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $172.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Chile, Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transportation services to approximately 129 destinations in 18 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 137 destinations in 20 countries; and operates loyalty programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.