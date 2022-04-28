Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LAZ traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 865,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Lazard has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,944,000 after buying an additional 307,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,196,000 after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 359,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 165,127 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 91,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAZ. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

