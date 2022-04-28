LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Hits New 12-Month Low at $98.28

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $98.28 and last traded at $99.33, with a volume of 498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LCII. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,317.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 150.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in LCI Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 51.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in LCI Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

