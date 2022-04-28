LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCNB had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

Shares of LCNB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.60. 135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,499. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $189.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get LCNB alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

LCNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCNB in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in LCNB by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LCNB by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in LCNB in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in LCNB by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCNB in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

About LCNB (Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.