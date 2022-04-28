Lead Wallet Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $706,611.94 and $23,500.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00043210 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.70 or 0.07247877 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00054059 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

