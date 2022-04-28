Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LEAT stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,878. Leatt has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 55.85% and a net margin of 17.35%.

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

