Lee Financial Co Acquires 177 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lee Financial Co increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.6% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.55. 414,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,447,513. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a PE ratio of 99.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

