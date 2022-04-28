Lee Financial Co Buys Shares of 22,180 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE LEG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.51. 34,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,236. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $40.05. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

