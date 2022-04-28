Lee Financial Co Has $261,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 676.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

VOO traded up $9.50 on Thursday, reaching $393.03. The company had a trading volume of 287,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740,583. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $372.13 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $402.76 and its 200 day moving average is $415.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

