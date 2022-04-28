Lee Financial Co Has $8.40 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Lee Financial Co cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lee Financial Co owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $561,142,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,864 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,000,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,321,000 after purchasing an additional 884,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 773,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after purchasing an additional 766,864 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.64. 1,472,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,303,043. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.13. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $118.67 and a 1-year high of $155.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.