Lee Financial Co Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 163,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ETN traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.81. The stock had a trading volume of 90,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,407. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.58. The company has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

