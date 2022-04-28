Lee Financial Co Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 265.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,565 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 94,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.37. 898,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,693,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average is $64.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In other news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.