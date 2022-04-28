Lee Financial Co Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lee Financial Co raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.3% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,850,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $9.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $429.11. The company had a trading volume of 346,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,310. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $406.34 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $440.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.