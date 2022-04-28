Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 3.8% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 39,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.46. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $104.57 and a 12 month high of $136.82.

