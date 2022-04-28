Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 26.0% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded up $9.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $393.14. 6,943,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,731,872. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $402.76 and a 200 day moving average of $415.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $372.13 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

