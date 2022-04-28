Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Sells 1,420 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,301,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 30,974 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $408,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.87. 1,602,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,030. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $91.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average of $85.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.