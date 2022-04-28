Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Sells 284 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,105,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,048,000 after acquiring an additional 72,101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 84,370 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 881,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,326,000 after purchasing an additional 63,787 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 868,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,750,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 566,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,992,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPHD stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $47.79. 2,187,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,582. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.10. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $49.61.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.