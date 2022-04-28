Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDYGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the March 31st total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 118,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,220. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62. Legrand has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $23.59.

Several analysts have recently commented on LGRDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Legrand from €105.00 ($112.90) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Legrand from €97.00 ($104.30) to €94.00 ($101.08) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. AlphaValue upgraded Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

