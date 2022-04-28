LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

NYSE:LC traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 151,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,914. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.39 and a beta of 2.07.

Get LendingClub alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Casey bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $49,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $235,869.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,739 shares of company stock worth $477,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in LendingClub by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,562 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 59,223 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 27,359 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in LendingClub by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in LendingClub by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

About LendingClub (Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.